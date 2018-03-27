How Xiaomi's new flagship MIX 2S stacks up against Apple's iPhone X

As Corp heads toward a potentially huge initial public offering, the Chinese startup has announced a new flagship smartphone aimed squarely at the high-end users that flock to and Samsung devices. The $500 Mi MIX 2S was unveiled in Shanghai Tuesday by co-founder Lei Jun. Success for the new phone, which goes on sale in China on April 3, will be key to maintaining sales momentum ahead of an IPO that could value the Beijing-based company at $100 billion. Photography and Video The device comes equipped with low-light capable dual cameras that match Samsung’s S9 Plus and the iPhone X, both of which come equipped with a wide-angle and a telephoto that capture images at a resolution of 12 megapixels. Screen Xiaomi’s new phone has a 5.99-inch display, a tad bigger than the 5.8 inches of the iPhone X and Samsung S9.

But unlike its rivals, the Chinese company doesn’t use organic light-emitting diode screens, a technology known for better power performance and deeper colors but also inflates the price tag.