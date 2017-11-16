HP Inc tops Indian PC market with 31% share

With the recovery of the Indian PC market, maintained its leadership position in the overall traditional with 31.1 per cent share in the third quarter this year, global market research firm IDC said on Thursday.

recorded a healthy 30.2 per cent growth (year-on-year) owing to a state-owned education project along with strong consumer demand.

"It's a proud moment for HP to have consistently sustained market leadership in the personal computing industry. We are at an exciting juncture in our journey as we reinvent ourselves on the basis of design, innovation and customer value," Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, India, told IANS.

"We are immensely thankful to our customers for making HP the most preferred provider of personal computers and we are committed to continue delighting them through innovation that delivers amazing experiences," Chandra added.

The overall India traditional PC shipments for the third quarter stood at 3.03 million units, with a strong growth of 72.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 20.5 per cent over the same period last year.

According to IDC's "Quarterly Personal Computing Devices Tracker November 2017," even after excluding large education projects of over 10,000 units, the market still grew 10.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) due to strong consumer demand.

The consumer was 1.51 million units in Q3 2017, which is 9.5 per cent higher compared to the same period last year and a growth of 85.4 percent (QoQ).

"Seasonality and online festive sales drove positive consumer spending throughout the quarter despite declining consumer sentiment on the back of low employment opportunities, income and price levels," said Manish Yadav, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India.

The commercial registered 1.52 million units in Q3 2017.

took the second spot, with a 24.1 per cent market share. Its consumer PC business grew at 30.9 per cent (YoY), with a focus on expanding online and modern retail channels.

Excluding special projects, the company grew by 5.4 percent YoY, aided by GST-ready machines.

slipped to third position with 20 per cent market share.

The company saw a growth of 226.3 per cent quarter on quarter in overall consumer segment as it rebounded from stock unavailability during the latter half of Q2 2017. But this was still a YoY decline of 2.6 percent in Q3.

Large education projects improved the commercial share from 45.2 per cent a year ago to 50.2 per cent in Q3.

"Special education projects in states like Tamil Nadu, Assam along with pumped-up demand from SMBs after the implementation of the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) has led to growth in Q3," Yadav added.