HP introduces 'Omen' series, launches gaming-centric notebooks, desktop

Omen series is powered with sharp designs, virtual reality tuned notebooks and desktop

Hewlett Packard (HP) Inc. has entered the gaming arena with the launch of the ‘Omen by HP’ series of notebooks, and accessories. The new series features an array of products built for gamers combining the latest innovation, delivering power and performance to dominate competition.



With Omen series, HP makes its debut in the unified gaming in India, with five notebook models – 17.3-inch (2 variants) and 15.6-inch (3 variants) – and one The new portfolio makes it easier to find the right platform to deliver the best possible experience for both amateur and professional gamers.



“We understand the needs of a gamer and the ‘Omen by HP’ portfolio aims to address them at all levels. The new Omen platform offers features gamers rely on – power for battling on the go, graphic for smooth gameplay, great storage and advance thermal cooling to tackle the latest games. The portfolio comes packed with high-quality accessories in partnership with SteelSeries and are engineered to deliver aggressive performance,” said Ketan Patel, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.



What the new portfolio offers:



OMEN 17



VR ready

8GB NVIDIA 1071 GeForce GTX graphic card

Intel i7-7700HQ quad-core processor (7 th Generation, 3.6 GHz, upto 4.2 GHz & 8 MB cache)

Generation, 3.6 GHz, upto 4.2 GHz & 8 MB cache) 17.3-inch WLED UWVA IPS screen with full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixel) resolution, 72% coluor gamut and 300 nit display brightness

G-SYNC technology for smoother and sharper gaming experience with no screen tearing

Dual storage of 1TB hard disk drive and 256GB SSD for peak gaming performance

95.8WHr battery

Bang & Olufsen audio

Dual speakers with audio boost



4GB NVIDIA 1050 GeForce GTX graphic card

Intel i7-7700HQ quad-core processor (7 th Generation, 3.6 GHz, up to 4.2 GHz & 8 MB cache)

Generation, 3.6 GHz, up to 4.2 GHz & 8 MB cache) 15.6-inch WLED-backlit IPS screen with full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixel) resolution

Dual storage of 1TB hard disk drive and 128GB SSD for peak gaming performance

63.3WHr battery

Bang & Olufsen audio

Dual speakers with audio boost

3GB NVIDIA 1060 GeForce GTX graphic card

Intel i7-7700HQ quad-core processor (7 th Generation, 4.2 GHz & 8 MB cache)

Generation, 4.2 GHz & 8 MB cache) Liquid cooling for better thermal management

Dual storage of 1TB hard disk drive and 128GB SSD for peak gaming performance

Khalid Anzar