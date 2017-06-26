HPCL joins talks to buy 49% stake in Russia's Vankor Cluster oil fields

Now, HPCL has shown interest and has joined the talks, sources privy to the development said

Now, HPCL has shown interest and has joined the talks, sources privy to the development said

State-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) has joined the Indian consortium negotiating buying a 49 per cent stake in Russia's Vankor Cluster fields in the Arctic region.



Originally, Videsh Ltd, the overseas investment arm of state-owned and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), signed an MoU to explore buying a stake in Suzunskoye, Tagulskoye and Lodochnoye fields -- collectively known as Vankor Cluster.



Later, Indian Corporation (IOC), India (OIL) and Bharat PetroResources (BPRL), a unit of Bharat Petroleum Corporation, came in using the influence of the ministry.



Now, has shown interest and has joined the talks, sources privy to the development said.



Rosneft, Russia's national company that owns the fields, wants to retain a majority stake and is keen to sell only up to 49 per cent stake.



Sources said OVL is keen to take the largest share of 20 -26 per cent as the project had originally come to it and others joined in later.



If OVL takes 26 per cent stake, OIL-IOC-BPRL- may have 23.9 per cent, they said.



Vankorneft, a subsidiary of Rosneft, is developing the Vankor and gas condensate field, situated in the northern part of eastern Siberia.



In 2013, Vankorneft was chosen as an operator on development of new fields of Vankor Cluster located close to the Vankor field. The reserves of Suzunskoye field exceed 56 million tonnes of and condensate and 35 billion cubic metres of gas.



Last year, OVL first acquired 15 per cent in Russia's second-biggest field of Vankor for USD 1.27 billion and then bought another 11 per cent for USD 930 million. The 26 per cent stake would give OVL 7.31 million tonnes of



The consortium of OIL-IOC-BPRL acquired 23.9 per cent stake in the field at a cost of USD 2.02 billion, giving them 6.56 million tonnes of Rosneft continues to hold the remaining 50.1 per cent shares of JSC Vankorneft. The field has recoverable reserves of 2.5 billion barrels.



Besides, the OIL-IOC-BPRL consortium has taken another 29.9 per cent stake in a separate Taas-Yuryakh field in East Siberia for USD 1.12 billion. The investments have taken the total outlay in this year to USD 5.46 billion.



These investments will give India 15.18 mt of equivalent. These compare to USD 28.48 billion investment by Indian overseas in the past 50 years, leading to about 10 million tonnes of equivalent.



While Vankor produces about 4,42,000 barrels of per day (bpd) -- that is, 4 per cent of Russian production -- Taas produces about 21,000 barrels per day of oil, and a peak of 1,00,000 bpd is expected by 2021.

Press Trust of India