JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Betting on India, Mexico and Brazil to drive growth for company: Uber
Business Standard

HPCL seeks shareholder approval to raise Rs 6,000 cr via bonds

Company to conduct its annual general meeting on Sept 15

Amritha Pillay  |  Mumbai 

HPCL

Oil marketing company Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) seeks shareholders nod to borrow up to Rs 6,000 crore through issue of bonds and debentures.

"Approval of the members of the company is sought by way of a special resolution for the private placement of unsecured/secured redeemable non-convertible bonds or debentures by raising up to  Rs 6,000 crore from domestic as well as overseas market," the company said in its annual general meeting notice (AGM) on Wednesday.


The AGM is to be held on September 15.

 

 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements
  • Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%