HPCL seeks shareholder approval to raise Rs 6,000 cr via bonds

Oil marketing company Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) seeks shareholders nod to borrow up to Rs 6,000 crore through issue of bonds and debentures.
"Approval of the members of the company is sought by way of a special resolution for the private placement of unsecured/secured redeemable non-convertible bonds or debentures by raising up to Rs 6,000 crore from domestic as well as overseas market," the company said in its annual general meeting notice (AGM) on Wednesday.
The AGM is to be held on September 15.
