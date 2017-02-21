HSBC's India PBT up 22% at $743 mn

Global giant HSBC’s profit before tax (PBT) from India rose 22 per cent to $473 million in the year ended December 2016, from $606 million in 2015. The tidy contribution by global and markets stream as well as the commercial segment supported the bottom line.

HSBC, which treats its Indian operations as a priority, saw global and markets report of $355 million in 2016 from $321 million in 2015, according to Holdings Plc’s annual report for 2016.

Commercial activity contributed of $123 million, sharply up from $79 million in 2015.

The retail unit in India managed a turnaround in 2016. It was back in profits, with of $15 million against a loss of $25 million in 2015.

The corporate segment earned a of $240 million, up from $217 million in 2015, according to the annual report.

The bank paid $315 million as taxes in India in 2016, up from $285 million a year ago. Taxes paid by relate to HSBC’s own tax liabilities, including earned, employer taxes, bank levy, and other duties and levies such as stamp duty. Numbers are reported on a cash flow basis.