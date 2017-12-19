Huawei, OPPO, Vivo to cut smartphone orders by 10%: Report

Concerned over sluggish worldwide demand, Chinese makers Huawei, and will reportedly begin 2018 on a slower note as they may cut orders by over 10 per cent, media reported.

"China-based brand vendors including Huawei, and are taking about less 10 per cent of shipments than their original orders from the supply chain makers for the fourth quarter of 2017," Taiwanese tech website reported.

"Their orders to the supply chain makers for the first quarter of 2018 are also likely to be lower than expected, affecting the performance of most upstream supply chain players during the period," the report added.

However, Xiaomi seems to be the exception when it comes to reducing shipments.

The company has continued to experience stable sales for its smartphones and it is "one of a few vendors that are able to stay out of the influence of the unfavourable market trends".

"The Chinese players are reportedly sitting on more inventory as worldwide demand has dropped," Android Authority reported on Tuesday.

When it comes to Xiaomi, the vendor registered 23.5 per cent market share in India in the third quarter this year, making it the top player in the country with Samsung which also had 23.5 per cent market share, according to the