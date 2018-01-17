Dubai's Huda Beauty enters Indian cosmetic market with Nykaa.com

Multi brand beauty platform com adds yet another brand to their international portfolio. Huda Kattan, the Dubai-based beauty blogger and make-up expert, one of the most iconic beauty influencers globally, will be launching her namesake brand exclusively on com on January 19. will be part of the Luxe offer of premium beauty brands on its website. Luxe sales have grown exponentially as Indian consumers invest more in their beauty regime. Other brands available in the Luxe segment include MAC, Bobbi Brown, Estee Lauder, and Forrest Essentials among others.

"If there’s one person who deserves the title ‘beauty mogul’, it’s Huda Kattan! With her social media stardom and her own beauty line that sells by the second, she’s truly a superstar and we are proud to bring her makeup exclusively to India on com. Her strong character and authenticity have lent themselves to creating her signature products like false eyelashes, liquid lipsticks and highlighters", says Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO, com.

started out as a beauty blogger in April 2010. She came into limelight for her customised fake lashes and by 2013, she had her own makeup and eyelash line in the beauty market.

The range of products available under currently includes Lip Strobe Metallic Liquid Lipsticks, Lashes, Faux Filter Foundation, Desert Dusk Eyeshadow Palette, 3D Highlighter Palette, and Liquid Matte Lipsticks.