HUL, Dabur, Uber ads among 200 misleading ones pulled up by ASCI

Advertising sector watchdog has upheld complaints against 200 misleading advertisements in October, including those of HUL, India, India, Hindustan Petroleum, International and Corp.



The (CCC) of Advertising Standards Council of (ASCI) received 319 complaints during the month.



It upheld 82 in healthcare category, 75 in education, 11 in personal care, eight to the and beverages category and 24 from other categories.The CCC found that the claims of Ltd (HUL) for its lever Ayush soap saying 'based on 5,000-year-old Ayurved scriptures with 15 ayurvedic herbs' besides other claims were inadequately substantiated and are misleading.Furthermore, the said HUL did not submit any evidence that the celebrity is in agreement with the claims being made in the advertisement in general."The visual of the celebrity (Akshay Kumar) when seen in conjunction with the claims are likely to mislead consumers regarding the product efficacy and contravened ASCI's guidelines for celebrities in advertising," said.Similarly, was pulled up for its advertisement of lal tel which claimed 'Dugni tezi se sharirik vikas'. The ad regulator said the claim was valid for babies up to six months of age and there was a discrepancy in the ad as it showed the baby getting up and walking towards the mother indicating the age to be more than six months.Cab aggregator India's advertisement claim which said 'save Rs 500 on your next 10 rides and ride and the discount will auto apply', was found misleading by"The advertisement claims were misleading by omission of the validity of the promotion period, and that the offer is subject to terms and conditions," said.For advertisement, the regulator said the visual of a rider and pillion rider on a two-wheeler without a helmet as depicted in the advertisement shows the violation of traffic rules and is an unsafe practice.Corp was also pulled up for its servo advertisement claim 'India's largest selling trusted lubricants'said it was not substantiated with verifiable comparative data of the advertiser's product and other competitive products, or with a market sales data, or through a third party validation.International ad claim for its evaporative air cooler which said 'cools up to 80 square metres', was found inadequately substantiated under test conditions and misleading by exaggeration.