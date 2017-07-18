HUL Q1 net profit up 8.5% at Rs 1,283 crore

Company
Agencies 

India’s largest consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever Ltd  on Tuesday reported an 8.5 percent rise in net profit for the first quarter of FY18 at Rs 1,283 crore against Rs 1,183 in the same period a year ago.

Underlying volume growth was flat, which was on expected lines due to disruption ahead of GST rollout on July 1.

More details awaited

