HUL Q2 net rises 16% to Rs 1,276 cr

FMCG major reported 16% jump in at Rs 1,276 crore for the quarter ended September 30 as against Rs 1,096 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company declared interim dividend of Rs 8 per share.

Total income decreased 2.5% at Rs 8,513 crore as against Rs 8,733 crore a year ago.

The company said comparable domestic consumer growth during the quarter was 10%.

In the post- press conference the company said, "Trade conditions continue to improve and that while transition to GST impacted trade purchases in early part of the quarter, consumer offtake remained stable."

On Wednesday, the company's scrip closed 0.18% higher at Rs 1,273.

rose 6.5% to Rs 8,199 crore as compared to Rs 7,697 crore in September 2016.