JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Munjal-Burman deal may unravel as PEs draw support to oust Fortis directors
Business Standard

HUL Q4 profit rises 14% to Rs 13.51 billion, beats estimates

Revenue from company's home care segment, which includes brands such as Surf Excel and Vim, rose 3.26 percent to 31.02 billion rupees.

Reuters 

Hindustan Unilever

Diversified consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever Ltd reported an about 14 percent increase in profit on Monday, helped by higher sales in its home care business.

Profit for the period ended March 31 came in at 13.51 billion rupees ($200.10 million) compared with 11.83 billion rupees a year ago, the company said.

Revenue from company's home care segment, which includes brands such as Surf Excel and Vim, rose 3.26 percent to 31.02 billion rupees.
First Published: Mon, May 14 2018. 16:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements