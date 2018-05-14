HUL Q4 profit rises 14% to Rs 13.51 billion, beats estimates

Diversified consumer goods maker reported an about 14 percent increase in profit on Monday, helped by higher sales in its home care business.

Profit for the period ended March 31 came in at 13.51 billion rupees ($200.10 million) compared with 11.83 billion rupees a year ago, the company said.

Revenue from company's home care segment, which includes brands such as Surf Excel and Vim, rose 3.26 percent to 31.02 billion rupees.