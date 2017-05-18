Company
HUL to launch skin care brand Citra

Consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Wednesday announced it was bringing its skin care brand, Citra, to India. 

In a post-result interaction with analysts on Wednesday, the management said it was looking to ramp up its specialist brands in the herbal space and Citra would join Indulekha, the specialist hair care Ayurvedic brand from the company. Citra is available in Indonesia, Thailand and West Asia, amongst other countries. 

