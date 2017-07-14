Hyderabad to host JP Morgan's 'Code for Good' challenge on Saturday

Global financial firm is hosting its inaugural 'Code for Good' challenge in Hyderabad on Saturday. The coding challenge brings together technology students from the city's leading colleges, non-profit organisations (NGOs), technologists and provides them with the opportunity to innovate.

Hyderabad is the third Indian city to host the challenge apart from Mumbai and Bengaluru. The participants will be asked to come up with creative technological solutions to real-world challenges faced by The winning ideas will be developed into working prototypes with the support of technologies, which will provide subject experts and mentors to the students.

Around 120 students from six leading engineering colleges are expected to participate in the challenge that will take place over 24 hours.

"Hyderabad is well-known for its technology talent. This will give technology students in Hyderabad an opportunity to meet new people, work with great mentors, create new connections that will help launch their careers and most importantly, use tech-skills to solve real-world problems faced by NGOs," said Deepak Mangla, chief executive officer and global head of Global Service Centers at

The annual challenge was hosted in Bengaluru on July 8 and the Mumbai event will be held on July 29. A total of 370 students will participate across the three cities in India. Since 2013, eight 'Code for Good' events have been hosted in India with 800 students generating innovative ideas for 21

started 'Code for Good' events in 2012 in London and since then has held 34 challenges in 10 of its 14 global technology hubs situated around the world.