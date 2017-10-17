Hypermarkets over the counter: Search for scale is forcing consolidation

With the recent Rs 700-crore Hypercity deal, Kishore Biyani has become king of the consolidation game in food and grocery retail and the last man standing in India’s organised retail, which has few success stories of which to boast. Biyani tried many things in the past, failed in some and sold some, but he seems to have got his mojo back. Ever since he sold Pantaloons to the A V Birla group in 2012, he has scooped up a series of companies —Big Apple, Bharti Retail, Nilgiris and so on over the past five years — to build his empire. His target is to reach Rs 1 ...