Hyundai brings new Verna, eyes bigger ride in sedans

Eyeing a bigger ride in the mid-sized sedan market Motor India managing director and chief executive officer Y K Koo on Tuesday launched the new Verna, at an introductory price that starts from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the petrol variant.

The diesel variant begins at Rs 9.19 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.61 lakh. The top end of the petrol variant comes at Rs 12.23 lakh. will compete with Maruti Suzuki’s Ciaz and Honda City, which currently dominate this segment.

The Ciaz is priced in a range of Rs 7.65 lakh to Rs 11.55 lakh (Delhi). The City begins at Rs 8.46 lakh and the top end comes at Rs 13.44 lakh.