Hyundai eyes 10% of India sales through digital route

The online booking facility will be available on Hyundai corporate and mobile websites

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Picture of Hyundai Xcent 2017 at the launch event in Delhi. Photo: PTI
Hyundai Motor on Tuesday started online booking for its range of cars for ease of customers across India. The company aims to garner around 10 per cent of its sales through the new initiative.
 
"Hyundai is a customer centric and innovative brand with a strong focus on digitalisation. The online car booking will empower our customers and redefine online car purchase in India by making customers' purchase journey more simpler, faster and convenient yet experiential," YK Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor said. 

Puneet Anand,  senior. GM & Group Head, marketing, Hyundai Motor noted that around 65 per cent of the customers do research online before buying the products. "During the current year our target is to generate at least 10 per cent of our retail through our online booking system," he added.

The online booking facility, which started on Tuesday, will be available on all Hyundai corporate and mobile websites.

