Business Standard

Hyundai launches updated Grand i10 at Rs 4.58 lakh

Petrol variants to cost up to Rs 6.82 lakh; diesel ones to cost Rs 7.32 lakh at the max

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Hyundai Grand i10. (Photo courtesy: Hyundai)

Hyundai Motor India on Monday launched an updated version of its hatchback Grand i10 with price starting at Rs 4.58 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The petrol variants of the vehicle are priced between Rs 4.58 lakh and Rs 6.82 lakh while the diesel variants are tagged between Rs 5.68 lakh and Rs 7.32 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

"Over 5.5 lakh units of Grand i10 have been sold in India and world markets which show strong brand admiration. The launch of the new 2017 Grand i10 will create a new benchmark for the segment," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) MD & CEO Y K Koo said in a statement.

The model comes with new 1.2 litre engines for both diesel and petrol versions. It comes with various features including LED daytime running lights, new alloys, front air curtains, fully automatic temperature control and rear AC vent among others.

Business Standard
Business Standard
