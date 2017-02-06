Hyundai launches updated Grand i10 at Rs 4.58 lakh

Motor on Monday launched an updated version of its hatchback with price starting at Rs 4.58 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The petrol variants of the vehicle are priced between Rs 4.58 lakh and Rs 6.82 lakh while the diesel variants are tagged between Rs 5.68 lakh and Rs 7.32 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

"Over 5.5 lakh units of have been sold in and world markets which show strong brand admiration. The launch of the new 2017 will create a new benchmark for the segment," Motor Ltd (HMIL) MD & CEO Y K Koo said in a statement.

The model comes with new 1.2 litre engines for both diesel and petrol versions. It comes with various features including LED daytime running lights, new alloys, front air curtains, fully automatic temperature control and rear AC vent among others.