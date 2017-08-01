Company
Hyundai Motor India's July domestic sales up 4.4% at 43,007 units

Last year in July, its domestic sales were 41,201 units

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Representative image.( Photo: Reuters)
Automobile major Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday reported a 4.4 per cent rise in domestic sales for July.

According to the company, its domestic sales in the month increased to 43,007 units from 41,201 units in July 2016.

Further, the company reported a month-on-month sales growth of 14.5 per cent due to healthy demand for its automobile models like Grand i10, Elite i20 and Creta.

Commenting on the July figure, Rakesh Srivastava, Director - Sales and Marketing, Hyundai Motor India, said: "Hyundai with a growth of 14.5 per cent month on month and 4.4 per cent year on year continued its growth momentum..."

