Hyundai Motors sales up 5% in FY18 at 536,241 units, March sales up 9%

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday reported a 8.8 per cent increase in total sales at 60,507 units in March 2018.
The company had sold 55,614 units in March last year, HMIL said in a statement.
Domestic sales of the company also rose by 7.3 per cent to 48,009 units last month as compared with 44,757 units in March 2017.
Exports grew by 15.1 per cent in March at 12,498 units as against 10,857 units in March 2017.
For the 2017-18 fiscal, the company posted sales of 536,241 units, an increase of 5.2 per cent, from 509,707 units last year.
