Business Standard

Hyundai Motors sales up 6% in April at 59,744 units, exports grow 12%

Domestic sales rose 4.4% to 46,735 units last month as compared with 44,758 units in April 2017

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hyundai logo

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Tuesday reported 6 per cent increase in total sales at 59,744 units in April 2018.

The company had sold 56,368 units in April last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales rose 4.4 per cent to 46,735 units last month as compared with 44,758 units in April 2017.

Exports grew 12 per cent in April at 13,009 units as against 11,610 units in the year-ago month.
First Published: Tue, May 01 2018. 16:31 IST

