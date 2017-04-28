Hyundai opens India Quality Centre for improving product development

South Korean auto major Hyundai on Friday opened its global quality centre in India with an aim for its operations here to play a bigger role in new for domestic and international markets.



Named (INQC), the centre is one of the five Hyundai quality centres worldwide after the US, Europe, China and the Middle East.



Ltd (HMIL) Managing Director and CEO said: "The making of is our long-term strategy to benchmark quality products for India and global markets."



The centre has an objective to study market conditions in India and other Asia Pacific regions to develop new cars and adapt strategies for continuous quality improvement, he added.



Koo further said that the key activity of the would be to "contribute in new car from pilot stage to create quality products with zero defect".



Besides, the centre will also be responsible for ensuring "top level safety quality" through proactive customer oriented management system and understanding feedback from them to eliminate potential risks, he added.



The India centre, located at Faridabad in Haryana, will also conduct durability study of existing models and benchmark parts and systems for constant improvement, Koo added.



The company also opened a training centre at the same facility. It will have its own body and paint training unit — the first time that the company has introduced such a feature at its skill training centres.



"The new service training centre will ensure overall skill of the entire service profile of dealer manpower and we are confident of training more than 15,000 manpower in 2017 through our six training centres across India," Koo said.



HMIL also plans to open two new skill training centres at Guwahati and Ahmedabad by end of the year.



The company has already started tie-ups with ITIs in different states.

Press Trust of India