Hyundai's NEXO Electric SUV can travel 609 km on a single charge

Motor showcased the Next Generation (FCEV) - NEXO and Global - IONIQ (Battery Powered) during the Business Summit 2018 held here.

Present at the Business Summit, S H Kim, Vice President, Namyang R&D Centre, Motor Company, said, "We are glad to participate in the 2nd India- Business Summit 2018. has a long term commitment towards Make-in- for the past 20 years and today we are proud to showcase the Next Generation - NEXO SUV, for the first time along with Global EV - IONIQ at the Summit 2018."

"The creation of - NEXO SUV and Global EV - IONIQ is a significant leap forward for Motor as it intensifies our efforts to produce highly efficient, eco-friendly vehicles. as a caring brand is continuously innovating in Clean and to make a long-term positive transformation for our future generations," he added.

The - NEXO SUV model is set to spearhead Motor's plans to accelerate development of low emission vehicles globally. The all-new NEXO combines the practicality of an SUV with technology.

The NEXO is capable of travelling 609 kilometres (on Korean certificate basis) on a single charge, the best among fuel cell-powered vehicles in the world.

This next generation vehicle offers the most advanced technology on the market with various advanced assistance systems and the strongest powertrains in the segment.

The showcase of Global - IONIQ reflects the commitment of towards and future readiness with in electric vehicles for aspiring customers without compromising on driving dynamics and performance.

The - NEXO SUV and Global EV - IONIQ are "futuristic vehicles" that closely represent Hyundai's three visions for future mobility: Connected Mobility, Freedom in Mobility and Clean Mobility.

NEXO SUV is free from any greenhouse gasses emissions as Vehicle will filter and purify the air during its drive. When Air filters through NEXO, 99.9 per cent of particulates are purified and instrument cluster displays how much you have contributed towards cleaning the environment. This process of cleaning the air was demonstrated live at the showcase of NEXO during the Business Summit 2018.