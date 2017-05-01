Hyundai sales grows 3.6% at 56,368 in April

Motor India Ltd on Monday reported 3.6 per cent growth in to 56,368 units in April as compared to 54,420 units sold in the same month in 2016.

Out of the total in April, its domestic stood at 44,758 units, up 5.7 per cent from 42,351 units sold in the corresponding month of the last financial year.

" with volume of 44,758 units continued its growth momentum on a strong base of last year and continued strong performance of volume," company's Director ( and Marketing) Rakesh Srivastava said.

The carmaker, however, said its exports during the month declined by 3.8 per cent to 11,610 units as compared to 12,069.

It currently exports to around 87 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia and the Asia Pacific.