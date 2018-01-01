Hyundai sales up 10% in December to 62,899 units

JUST IN
Exports grew by 32.9 per cent in December at 22,741 units

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) today reported a 10 per cent increase in total sales at 62,899 units in December.

The company had sold 57,164 units in December 2016, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales of the company, however, rose marginally to 40,158 units last month as compared to 40,057 units in December 2016.

Exports grew by 32.9 per cent in December at 22,741 units as against 17,107 units in December 2016.

For the calendar year 2017, the company posted domestic sales of 5,27,320 units, up 5.4 per cent from 5,00,539 units in 2016.

First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 11:35 IST

