Hyundai sales up 10% in December to 62,899 units

Motor India Ltd (HMIL) today reported a 10 per cent increase in total at 62,899 units in December.



The company had sold 57,164 units in December 2016, HMIL said in a statement.



Domestic of the company, however, rose marginally to 40,158 units last month as compared to 40,057 units in December 2016.



Exports grew by 32.9 per cent in December at 22,741 units as against 17,107 units in December 2016.



For the calendar year 2017, the company posted domestic of 5,27,320 units, up 5.4 per cent from 5,00,539 units in 2016.

