Hyundai unveils 5th gen Verna; launch later this month

on Friday unveiled the all new version of its mid-sized sedan, which is slated to be launched later this month.



The fifth generation is based on a newly developed and has been developed with an investment of Rs 1,040 crore.



The company has also commenced the pre-bookings of the upcoming model which it plans to launch on August 22.



"We have set a target of 10,000 deliveries before Diwali," (HMIL) Managing Director & CEO YK Koo told reporter here.



Exuding confidence of the new offering doing well, he said: "The next gen will create disruption in the sedan segment with its benchmark features and performance."



The new comes with 1.6 litre petrol and diesel engines mated with both manual and automatic transmissions.



The company has so far sold 3.17 lakh units of the sedan in the country since the introduction of the model in 2006. Globally, the company has sold around 88 lakh units of the sedan till date.



The new will be pitched mainly against Maruti Suzuki's Ciaz and Honda's City sedans which are priced between Rs 7.65-13.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) in the segment.



On the overall business, Koo said India has contributed 14.