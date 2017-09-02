Hyundai Verna Generation-V can give its competitors a run for their money

The newly-launched fifth generation Hyundai Verna gets a touch of everything in the right quantities — technology, comfort, convenience, luxury, space and performance. The moment I got my hands on this good looking sedan, I felt that it could give the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Honda City a run for their money. The new avatar of the Verna is loaded to the brim with some great features. It’s been built on Hyundai’s K2 platform and looks very sophisticated. Hyundai’s cascade grille design and stretched projector headlamps add a ...