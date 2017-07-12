Piyush Pandey retiring? I'm not going anywhere, says O&M executive chairman

Since the surprise announcement of Sonal Dabral’s appointment as Ogilvy India’s group chief creative officer and vice-chairman on Monday, the advertising agency's South Asia Executive Chairman and Creative Director Piyush Pandey had to contend with buzz about his retirement. But the 62-year-old adman tells Viveat Susan Pinto that he prefers being a playing captain where he is “not only building a team but also scoring runs”. Edited excerpts: How do you feel having Sonal on board? And, what would the role as group chief creative officer and vice-chairman ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?