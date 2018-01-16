I don't support FDI, Patanjali won't partner with global firms: Ramdev

guru Ramdev on Tuesday said he has no plans to enter into partnerships with any international company, as he doesn't support the idea of (FDI).

However, he added that Patanjali would welcome financial support if offered.

"As far Patanjali is concerned, we will not enter into partnership with any international company.

If someone wants to give financial support we will welcome it. But we don't support foreign direct investment," Ramdev said at the launch of Patanjali's entry into the

has entered into an agreement with e-commerce websites to give a big push to the of its Swadeshi range of Fast-moving Consumer Goods (FMCG).

Patanjali Ayurveda's products will now be available on online websites, including- PayTM Mall, Big Basket, Flipkart, Grofers, Amazon, netmeds, 1mg, Shopclues, and others.

