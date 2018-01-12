I-T Dept seeks clarification from Cognizant on share buyback in 2013

The Income-Tax Department has issued notice to the IT Services major Technology Solutions Corporation and its Mauritius arm for allegedly using methods to divert accumulated profits from Indian company without paying tax properly. The money was diverted through by the Indian subsidiary using overvaluation in 2013 and a scheme of arrangement by the US firm in 2016, alleges the I-T Department.

A spokesperson said: "In the normal course of business and from time to time we review and discuss certain large transactions with the relevant tax authorities and, as always, will respond appropriately to any inquiries. is committed to compliance with the law in all jurisdictions in which it operates."

I-T Department has issued draft assessment order to both the entities in December, 2017, for the assessment year 2014-15, seeking them to file objections before a resolution panel within 30 days.

The allegation is that Technology Solutions India has bought back almost 0.91 million shares from Mauritius for around Rs 23,000 per share, which according to the department, is an overvaluation. The transaction in a single month, in May 2013, was to avoid the buyback tax, which came into existence from June 1, 2013. If the buyback was carried out after that, it would have attracted 20 per cent taxation under the relevant section.

Besides, the company also made a scheme of arrangement and repatriated Rs 210 billion in May 2016 and further restructured itself so that there won't be any surplus in India, I-T alleges.

Technology Solutions Corporation had 22 per cent of the shares in the Indian company, while Mauritius Ltd was holding 76 per cent shares. The Indian company has accumulated free reserves before the buyback was around Rs 110 billion and 25 per cent of the allowable repatriation, to the extent of around Rs 28.8 billion has been done.

The value assessment for the buyback of shares has been based on discounted cash flows valuation, prepared by consultant E&Y Merchant Banking Services Pvt Ltd, puts the value of the Indian firm at over Rs 23,000 per share.

However, the department in a calculation said that the value at that point would have been around Rs 8,000 per share and it has been overvalued, which is violation of both Income Tax Act and FEMA provisions. The company has avoided more than Rs 5 billion in tax payment through various methods, it alleged.

The company has refuted the allegations during the proceedings. The US firm has also detailed about the India Cash Remittance in its Annual Report 2016-17, that in mid-May, prior to the enactment of Finance Bill 2016, which expanded applicability of India's buyback distribution tax to certain transactions occurring after June 1, 2016, the Indian subsidiary of has repurchased shares from non-Indian entities. These shares were valued at $2.8 billion and this was undertaken pursuant to a plan approved by the High Court of Madras. This was to simplify the shareholding structure of the Indian subsidiary, the company clarified.

The Indian subsidiary repurchased around $1.2 billion of the total $2.8 billion of shares from its US shareholders while the remaining $1.6 billion was repurchased from its shareholder outside the United States. The US firm has incurred an incremental income tax expense of $238 million in 2016, it added.