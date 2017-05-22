I think the time has come to think out of the box: SpiceJet CMD

Disruption is the key to success. From mobile telephony to cab aggregators, a business model has always redefined the market and created winners. Indian airlines have been quite dull in that respect with dominant low-cost ones happy exploring the domestic market and short-haul international destinations. SpiceJet, on the verge of a shutdown two years ago, is now looking at joining a burgeoning global league of low-cost long-haul airlines by providing a Rs 30,000 to-and-fro fare to western European destinations. Chairman and managing director Ajay Singh elaborates. Edited ...