iBall's 4G VoLTE-ready Slide Elan 4G2 to cost Rs 13,999. Things to know

Indian electronics maker iBall on Monday announced the Slide 4G2 tablet, with 4G support, for Rs 13,999. The comes with a 1-year and will be available soon at retail stores across India.

In terms of specifications, the 4G2 sports a 10-inch IPS HD (1280 x 800 pixels) screen and a massive 7,000 mAh battery. The is 10.4mm thick and weights just 575 gms. It runs the Marshmallow 6.0 operating system, backed by a quad-core processor with a clock speed of 1.3GHz. The offers 16 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 32 GB via microSD, and 2 GB of RAM.

The also has a 5-megapixel (MP) auto-focus camera at the rear, with LED flash and a 2 MP front-facing selfie camera with preloaded features.

The Slide offers wide connectivity options, including through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB OTG Function, Micro USB Port, Bluetooth Tethering, USB tethering, Wi-Fi Direct and Wi-Fi hotspot. The supports 9 Indian Regional System languages and 21 Indian Regional languages (read and write - keyboard support).

For improved productivity, the Slide comes preinstalled with Microsoft office apps, such as Word, Excel and Powerpoint.