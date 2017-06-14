Company
iBall's 4G VoLTE-ready Slide Elan 4G2 to cost Rs 13,999. Things to know

The tablet comes with a 1-year warranty and will be available soon at retail stores across India

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Indian electronics maker iBall on Monday announced the Slide Elan 4G2 tablet, with 4G VoLTE support, for Rs 13,999. The tablet comes with a 1-year warranty and will be available soon at retail stores across India.

In terms of specifications, the Elan 4G2 tablet sports a 10-inch IPS HD (1280 x 800 pixels) screen and a massive 7,000 mAh battery. The tablet is 10.4mm thick and weights just 575 gms. It runs the Android Marshmallow 6.0 operating system, backed by a quad-core processor with a clock speed of 1.3GHz. The tablet offers 16 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 32 GB via microSD, and 2 GB of RAM.

The tablet also has a 5-megapixel (MP) auto-focus camera at the rear, with LED flash and a 2 MP front-facing selfie camera with preloaded features. 

The Slide Elan offers wide connectivity options, including through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB OTG Function, Micro USB Port, Bluetooth Tethering, USB tethering, Wi-Fi Direct and Wi-Fi hotspot. The tablet supports 9 Indian Regional System languages and 21 Indian Regional languages (read and write - keyboard support). 

For improved productivity, the Slide Elan comes preinstalled with Microsoft office apps, such as Word, Excel and Powerpoint.

