IBC, RERA pitted against each other; have conflicts in operation: Assocham

Both the Insolvency and (Code) and the (Regulation and Development) Act, enacted in 2016, appear to be pitted against each other as far as protecting the interests of bankers and home buyers are concerned, said on Sunday.

This is the finding of an Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Assocham) - Thought Arbitrage paper, the industry body said in a statement here.

"The conflict between and came to the fore in quite a few in the recent times. and have areas where there are possibilities of conflict in operation.

"While allows companies to file for bankruptcy to provide relief to debtors or creditors, looks at providing relief to home buyers and seeks to hold developers or builders responsible if the project is delayed," the paper said.

Under the IBC, home buyers are "unsecured creditors" and, consequently, their priority to be compensated comes after those institutional or other creditors who have given loans to the developer.

cited the latest case related to an Amrapali project where the Supreme Court held that financial creditors cannot take over homes belonging to the home buyers, upholding, thus, the rights of home buyers ahead of the creditors.

"This amply demonstrates the fundamental contradiction between and - while one tries to give primacy to the creditors the other tries to put consumers before creditors," the statement said.

"Since was legislated in May 2016, after was passed in March 2016, legal experts opine that the Insolvency Act will override RERA, in case of a conflict."

"In some cases, that might undermine the actual objective of consumer security, with which was enacted," it added.

According to the report "the fundamental contradiction between these two may drag cases to judicial and legal forums."

"Synchronising Bankruptcy Act with may be a better way to tackle this problem," Secretary General D.S Rawat said in a statement.

Effective implementation of has the potential to drastically change the composition, operation and financing of the sector, particularly the residential sector, the report said.