IBM, Bluewolf launch new Salesforce practice in India, to train 500 staff

Global technology giant today announced the launch of a new practice to drive digital transformation and customer experience locally in India with global company Salesforce, through their consulting arm As part of this initiative, is training 500 employees in the methodology at their Bengaluru premises. had acquired Bluewolf, a global partner company, in 2016. “Giving developers the ability to integrate Watson services into will combine insights from unstructured data inside or outside an enterprise and customer data delivered by Einstein to enable smarter, faster decisions across sales, service, marketing, commerce and more,” said Lula Mohanty, Managing Partner, GBS, Both Watson and Einstein are proprietary artificial intelligence products of and respectively. The dedicated practice will leverage Bluewolf’s deep expertise and delivery capabilities in Salesforce, (AI), and innovation strategy, combined with IBM’s leadership in cognitive and design-thinking, to help clients - of any industry - connect customer experience to value. According to Bluewolf’s Annual State of report, 88 percent of IT professionals say the top two reasons their organization use is for customer acquisition and retention, above all other business goals.

The increasing market demand for demonstrates an equally compelling need for Bluewolf; as one of the platform's longest-standing Global Strategic Consulting Partners, with the scale and reach of “Globally we have over 14,000 people trained on In Bengaluru, we have a Garage dedicated to this where about 500 people are being trained currently and the aspirations are to scale up to 1,000 people,” added Mohanty. The Garage focuses on training employees in methodology and practices, while has Garages dedicated to different partner environments and segments, sandboxes, and cloud platforms. is will focus on identifying and sectors for these products while strongly focusing the existing customer base from telecom utilities and financial services. is already implementing solution for up to 200 clients across the country. “As we start to build these Garages, they are meant for businesses, individual developers and solution players to play with what (services) we have got to offer,” added Mohanty. “As we enter the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we will continue to empower of all sizes and industries to redefine customer experiences putting AI to use inside their organizations, in a future where AI will reshape every aspect of work making smarter decisions faster than ever before,” said Sunil Jose, SVP and Country Leader, India. Last year, and announced a global strategic solution to deliver joint solutions designed to leverage artificial intelligence.