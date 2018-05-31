IBM launches enterprise marketing cloud services

Global technology major has launched its (AI)-powered enterprise marketing cloud services in India, which will be hosted at its data centre in Chennai.

According to the company, this would enable Indian customers to host their consumer data in India, which would help them in complying with local regulations.

“India is poised for data revolution. With this, the issue of data privacy props up. is the first company to offer AI-enabled cloud services for enterprises in which customers can host their data in India,” said Harriet Green, chairman and CEO of Asia-Pacific.

“This enterprise-class will enable not only to get the insight about customers through the use of artificial intelligence, but will also help them to comply with the local regulations.”

These solutions, which are part of IBM’s Watson program, are likely to see much interest from domestic clients, especially those in banking and finance space.