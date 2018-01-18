IBM may stop shrinking after half-decade losing streak. Is it a turnaround?

For five and a half years, nearly the entire tenure of its chief executive, Virginia M Rometty, has reported a steady erosion of revenue. Selling off its and smaller data-center computer businesses contributed to the decline. So, too, did the fact that new businesses like cloud computing, data analytics and artificial intelligence had not yet grown big enough to make up for the downturn in IBM’s traditional hardware and software products. But IBM’s half-decade losing streak will most likely end on Thursday, analysts predict, when the company reports its quarterly performance. The crossover to growth would be a long-awaited bright spot for Ms Rometty and IBM, a challenged giant that has been overshadowed in recent years by the younger giants on the West Coast. Even if delivers a revenue gain, however, the bigger question facing the company remains: Has Ms Rometty turned it around? Skeptics abound. is expected to have gotten an extra lift in the most recent quarter from currency gains and strong sales of a new line of mainframe computers. Without that help, the company’s revenue would decline by 2 per cent or so, according to an estimate from A M Sacconaghi, a financial analyst for Sanford C Bernstein. “Is a turnaround afoot? I don’t see it yet,” Mr Sacconaghi said. There is no doubt, though, that there are signs of progress at IBM, which would not comment on its financial picture before the release of the earning report. So much attention is focused on the company’s top line because revenue is the broadest measure of the headway is making in a difficult transformation toward cloud computing, data handling and AI offerings for corporate customers. The new businesses — “strategic imperatives,” calls them — now account for 45 per cent of the company’s revenue. And though it still has ways to go, has steadily built up those operations — and gained converts. The number of software developers using its has doubled in the last year, says, though it would not provide numbers. was slow to recognise the significance of and software tools delivered as Internet-style services. In AI, the company scored a research and public relations triumph in 2011, when its Watson system defeated human champions in the question-and-answer game, “Jeopardy!” But first applied the Watson to the daunting realm of cancer research, a lengthy struggle with little short-term financial reward.

Today, trails well behind Amazon Web Services and Microsoft in the cloud market, according to analysts. Yet has invested heavily in more than 60 cloud data centers in 19 countries in the past three years. And the most recent analysis by IDC, a research firm, and a report last month by Jefferies, a Wall Street firm, ranked third in the category, ahead of Google.

The Watson has been retooled as dozens of different services including text understanding, language translation, image recognition and sentiment analysis — all delivered via the cloud and available à la carte. IBM’s strategy is to offer businesses cloud computing, AI and industry expertise tailored for each customer. Big companies, said David Kenny, senior vice president for IBM’s Watson and cloud businesses, are adapting cloud and AI to make their businesses faster and smarter.

AT&T began a project with last fall to accelerate the use of in developing and updating the telecommunications giant’s 2,200 in-house software applications. — a longtime supplier to AT&T — was chosen both for its cloud expertise and its industry knowledge, said Sorabh Saxena, AT&T’s president of business operations.

The AT&T- collaboration involves breaking down programs into cloud-based building blocks of code called microservices, each of which handles a certain task. Most of this business software uses that runs inside AT&T data centers — in a so-called private cloud, in contrast to a public cloud in which computing services are delivered from remote data centers owned by another company.

Most industry analysts focus on the public cloud market, assuming it will grow faster as build fewer data centers themselves. Yet for IBM, its underlying cloud software is crucial to building a big AI business with Watson. is putting all its advanced on the cloud — not just artificial intelligence, but also blockchain and quantum computing. If others are leaders in the underlying cloud layers, why not focus higher up and distribute its leading-edge on other clouds as well?

