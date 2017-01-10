IBM tops US patent list, Indian inventors contribute 658

IBM inventors were granted more than 22 patents per day in 2016

Indian inventors contributed 658 patents to help break the US patent record with 8,088 patents in 2016, marking the 24th consecutive year of the computer hardware giant's innovation leadership.



IBM's 2016 patent output covers a diverse range of inventions in artificial intelligence and cognitive computing, cognitive health, cloud, cybersecurity and other strategic growth areas for the company.



researchers, engineers, and designers generated more than 2,700 patents for inventions related to AI, cognitive computing and computing.



"Leading the world in innovation for 24 years in a row is a result of IBM's unmatched commitment to innovation and R&D-reflected in this year's new US patent record, breaking the 8,000 barrier for the first time," said Ginni Rometty, IBM's chairman, president and CEO.



"We are deeply proud of our inventors'unique contributions to discovery, science and technology that are driving progress across business and society and opening the new era of cognitive business."



More than 8,500 inventors residing in 47 states and territories and 47 countries are responsible for IBM's record-setting 2016 patent tally, Rometty said.



inventors based in New York received over 2,700 patents, while IBMers based in California and Texas were granted over 1,000 patents each. The United States is home to more than half of IBM's USD 5.4 billion annual investment in research and development.



This substantial commitment to unlocking new technologies is what has long propelled into new markets, allowing it to create value for clients and opportunity for its employees, including the 25,000 Americans the company has pledged to hire over the next four years.



The top ten list of 2016 US patent recipients are with 8,088 patents, Samsung Electronics 5,518, Canon 3,665, Qualcomm - 2,897, Google - 2,835, Intel - 2,784, LG Electronics - 2,428, Microsoft - 2,398, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. - 2,288 and Sony with 2,181 patents.

Press Trust of India