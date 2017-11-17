JUST IN
Business Standard

IBS Software begins operation at SmartCity Kochi

This is the second facility of IBS in the coastal city in Kerala

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Representative image.

IBS Software (IBS), a leading technology provider to the global travel, transportation and logistics industry, has begun its operations in Kochi's SmartCity project. 

The company, which has around 3,000 employees, will have 250 people in its facility at the Kochi SmartCity. The newly-opened facility at SmartCity Kochi covers an area of 27, 489 square feet. 

This is the second facility of IBS in Kochi. SmartCity Kochi is an IT/ITES Special Economic Zone, spreading across an area of 246 acres and is promoted by Dubai Holdings and the Kerala government. 

Construction for the project is underway in Kochi with plans to have a minimum of 8.8 million sq ft of built-up space, out of which at least 6.2 million sq ft will be specifically for IT/ITES businesses and allied services.
First Published: Fri, November 17 2017. 18:27 IST

