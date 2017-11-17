IBS Software begins operation at SmartCity Kochi

IBS Software
(IBS), a leading technology provider to the global travel, transportation and logistics industry, has begun its operations in Kochi's SmartCity project.
The company, which has around 3,000 employees, will have 250 people in its facility at the Kochi
SmartCity. The newly-opened facility at SmartCity Kochi
covers an area of 27, 489 square feet.
This is the second facility of IBS in Kochi. SmartCity Kochi
is an IT/ITES
Special Economic Zone, spreading across an area of 246 acres and is promoted by Dubai Holdings and the Kerala
government.
Construction for the project is underway in Kochi
with plans to have a minimum of 8.8 million sq ft of built-up space, out of which at least 6.2 million sq ft will be specifically for IT/ITES
businesses and allied services.
