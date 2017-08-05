iCAS pulls down prices of set-top boxes

Development of an Indian conditional access system (iCAS) and growing of have brought down prices of as the software cost has declined to Rs 50 per device from Rs 500 in 2011.

A quality costs Rs 1,250-1,300, far cheaper than in 2011 when a poor quality set-top box used to sell for Rs 2,200. The government estimates the projected demand of cable will soon reach 70 million.

The government had announced of cable TV in 2011 but at that time there used to be a shortage of and their prices were high. To tackle the problem, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) announced the project in 2013 and in 2014. The project was awarded to ByDesign India, a Bangalore-based company.

The project outlay was Rs 29.99 crore, of which MeitY’s support was Rs 19.79 crore. iCAS, or local CAS, was developed by ByDesign India in 2015 and commercially launched last year.

is available to local manufacturers of at $0.5 per licence, against the $4-5 per licence for foreign CAS for a three-year period.