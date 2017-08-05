iCAS pulls down prices of set-top boxes

Development of an Indian conditional access system (iCAS) and growing digitisation
of broadcasting
have brought down prices of set-top boxes
as the software cost has declined to Rs 50 per device from Rs 500 in 2011.
A quality digital set-top box
costs Rs 1,250-1,300, far cheaper than in 2011 when a poor quality set-top box used to sell for Rs 2,200. The government estimates the projected demand of cable set-top boxes
will soon reach 70 million.
The government had announced digitisation
of cable TV in 2011 but at that time there used to be a shortage of set-top boxes
and their prices were high. To tackle the problem, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) announced the iCAS
project in 2013 and in 2014. The project was awarded to ByDesign India, a Bangalore-based company.
The iCAS
project outlay was Rs 29.99 crore, of which MeitY’s support was Rs 19.79 crore. iCAS, or local CAS, was developed by ByDesign India in 2015 and commercially launched last year.
iCAS
is available to local manufacturers of set-top boxes
at $0.5 per licence, against the $4-5 per licence for foreign CAS for a three-year period.
An executive with ByDesign India said, “Set-top box prices have come down because the software platform cost has declined from $4 per box to $0.5.”
Doordarshan is leveraging iCAS
to upgrade its Dish DTH
platform and has placed an order for 50 million licences.
A MeitY official said security was the main concern when the government decided to launch the iCAS
project, but it also wanted to bring down prices of set-top boxes
and increase their supply.
