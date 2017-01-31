ICICI Bank Q3 net falls 19% to Rs 2,442 cr; bad loans rise

Ltd, country's No.2 lender by assets, said its third-quarter fell 19% as bad loans rose, although the profit decline was smaller than expected.

fell to Rs 2,442 crore for the three months to Dec. 31, from Rs 3,018 crore reported a year earlier, the Mumbai-based lender said on Tuesday.

Bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 7.91% at the end of December, from 6.82% at the end of September and 4.72% a year ago.

Indian banks have been hit hard by the government's shock cancellation in November of 86% of the country's currency in circulation. The move sent many institutions scrambling to replace the high-value banknotes and weighed on other activities such as lending.

The banking sector, facing a March deadline for the clean up of sour assets, also continues to make high provisions.

ICICI's for the December quarter fell to Rs 5,363 crore from Rs 5,453 crore a year earlier.

Ahead of the results, shares closed down 0.7% in a Mumbai market that fell 0.8%.