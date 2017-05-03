ICICI Bank Q4 net soars almost three-fold to Rs 2,024 cr

Private sector lender has posted 188.7% rise in at Rs 2,024 for fourth quarter ended March 2017 on rise in net interst income and fall in provisions.



It had posted a of Rs 702 Crore in the January-March 2016 quarter.

The for 2016-17 (FY17) was at Rs 9,801 crore as against Rs 9,726 crore in 2015-16 (FY16).

Its shares closed 1.1% lower at Rs 272 per share on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The board has recommended pre bonus dividend of Rs 2.5 per share for 2016-17. Its board also recommended one bonus share for each 10 paid up shares.

The bank's gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 7.89% as of end-March, from 7.2% at the end of December and 5.21% a year earlier.

The net interest income (NII) for the reporting quarter rose by 10.32% to Rs 5,962 Crore from Rs 5,404 crore in Q4 of 2015-16.

The other income comprising fees, commissions and revenues from treasury stood at Rs 3,017 crore in Q4FY17, down from Rs 5,108 crore in Q4FY16.

The provisions and contingencies stood at Rs 2,898 crore, down from Rs 3,326 in same quarter of 2015-16. Sequentially, provisions went from those made in third quarter ended December 2016 of Rs 2,712 crore.

Its gross non-performing loans stood at Rs 42,551 crore (7.81%) at end of March 2017, up from Rs 26,221 crore (5.82%) at end of March 2016. Sequentially they rose from Rs 37,716 crore (7.91%) at end of December 2016.