ICICI Prudential AMC launches Rs 750-crore realty fund

Asset Management Company has launched a Rs 750-crore fund to invest in rent earning “We are looking to raise the fund in the next two to three months. The fund will invest in pre-leased, completed office properties,” said Rahul Rai, head, real estate investment business at Asset Management Company.

The fund would target the return of 16-17 per cent and has a five-year fund life.

“ provide attractive opportunity and we believe rents to strengthen further,” Rai said.

joins the likes of Shapoorji Pallonji Group that recently floated a $500-million fund with Germany’s Allianz to invest in US-based Blackstone has invested over $3 billion in and has over 70 mn sq ft of the portfolio, thus becoming the largest owner of offices. “Fund managers are betting on offices due to positive sentiment in the segment. The leasing is good and values are increasing.



Investors are able to earn yields of 8-9 per cent,” said Amit Goenka, managing director and chief executive at Nisus Finance Services. Goenka said since Reits (real estate investment trusts) are coming up, investors are also expecting listing gains.

Blackstone’s two joint ventures — one with Bengaluru-based Embassy group and another with Pune-based Panchshil — are planning to float Reits in the country.

AMC’s pre-leased office started in 2012 with in Mumbai, Pune and NCR. A couple of exits have been achieved at returns of 21 per cent and 17 per cent.