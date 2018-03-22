JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Hero MotoCorp hikes stake in Colombian JV to 68%

Infosys invests $1.5 mn in Waterline Data Science through Innovation Fund
Business Standard

ICICI Securities' Rs 40-billion IPO sees 29% subscription on Day 1

ICICI Securities on Wednesday raised Rs 17.17 billion from anchor investors

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

ICICI Securities
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

ICICI Securities' over Rs 40 billion initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 29 per cent on the first day of the three-day bidding on Thursday.

The IPO of the brokerage firm, part of ICICI group, received bids for 1,30,00,792 shares against the total issue size of 4,42,25,343 shares, NSE data showed.

The category set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 49 per cent, non-institutional investors 4 per cent and retail investors 22 per cent.

ICICI Securities on Wednesday raised Rs 17.17 billion from anchor investors.

The initial share sale would close on March 26 and is being offered in a price band of Rs 519-520.

The IPO is of of 7,72,49,508 shares (including anchor portion of 3,30,24,165 shares).

DSP Merrill Lynch, ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services, IIFL Holdings and SBI Capital Markets are managing the issue.
First Published: Thu, March 22 2018. 22:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements