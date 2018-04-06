ICICI-Videocon loan case: CBI questions Rajiv Kochhar for the second day

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday continued quizzing Rajiv Kochhar, founder of Avista Advisory and brother-in-law of Bank Managing Director Chanda Kochhar in the Rs 32.50-billion loan controversy.

On Thursday, was detained at Mumbai airport before he could board a flight for Singapore. He was interrogated for about seven hours.

According to the sources, he was not fully cooperating in the probe and hence he was being called again with some relevant documents. A Delhi team of is questioning him in Mumbai since 11 am.

During the interrogation on Thursday, he said that he was not aware of the loan extended to He reiterated that Avista is not related to his brother Deepak Kochhar, said source cited above.

However, he said that he was engaged in a restructuring of loans but Bank was not connected to his business, said a sleuth.

Kochhar claimed that he was flying Singapore for business related work. is learnt to have issued lookout notice against the last week.

is examining who is allegedly helped Bank in restructuring foreign currency convertible bond (FCCB) deals for at least seven including

Sources said that would soon summon few more senior officials of banks and

The investigation is part of the preliminary enquiry that the had registered a month ago. Sources said the enquiry was launched to ascertain the allegation that Dhoot gave money to a firm promoted by Deepak Kochhar and his two relatives six months after the group received a Rs 32.50 billion loan from Bank in 2012.

The Rs 32.50-billion loan was part of the Rs 400-billion one that the group got from a consortium of 20 banks led by State Bank of India.