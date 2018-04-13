IDBI Bank: High NPAs, new bad loan rules seen offsetting inflows

IDBI Bank has joined the bandwagon of public sector banks (PSBs) rushing to sell their non-core assets to strengthen their balance sheet. Recently, the lender sold a commercial building for Rs 9 billion, taking the total non-core asset sales to over Rs 41 billion in FY18.

Also, the government provided Rs 106.1 billion recapitalisation amount, the highest among PSBs, to this cash-starved bank. But these efforts seem insufficient given the bank’s high net non-performing assets (NPAs) worth Rs 293.5 billion as of December 2017, which is 16 per cent of its net advances and 1.2 ...