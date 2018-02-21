IDBI Bank sells 30% NEGIL stake to IIFL Wealth for Rs 11 billion

Capital-strapped public sector lender has raised about Rs 11 billion by selling its entire 30 per cent stake in (NEGIL) to IDBI sold 12 million equity shares on February 15, banking sources said. There were three bidders. IIFL Wealth offered the highest price. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) also participated.

The bank had raised about Rs 21 billion through auction of non-core assets between April and December 2017. The stake sale is part of the effort. is promoted by IDBI, NSE Strategic Investment Corporation and the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI).

SBI, Oriental Bank of Commerce, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Deutsche Bank, Union Bank of India, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, Dena Bank, and are shareholders. In 2017-18, IDBI has sold 5 per cent stake in Clearing Corporation of India and a sizable stake in Small Industries Development Bank of India to National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. IDBI, along with NSE and SUUTI are promoters of National Securities Depository.

ICICI Securities is advising IDBI on the entire process of divestment of up to 12 million shares.