Idea, Airtel, Vodafone announce new year offers: All you need to know

With the new year 2018 knocking at the door, operators are queing up to lure customers with attractive recharge plans and offers. From offering 50 per cent extra data to Jio Happy New Year plan and Vodafone's 'never before Unlimited Plan' — there is something for everyone. Here are the details of some of the most attractive plans announced for the new year:

Cellular



To take on other telcos, Cellular has upgraded its Rs 309 plan within a month of launch to offer more data to users. Earlier, the customer used to get 1 GB data per day at Rs 309. Now, the company is providing 1.5 GB data for the same price to users subscribing to the new plan. Under the revised plan, along with the 50 per cent extra data, you also get for unlimited local and STD calling and 100 daily SMSes for Rs 309.

However, there is a rider. The outgoing calls are capped at 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. Users will be charged Rs 1 paisa per second once they breach these limits. For SMSes, the company will charge Re 1 per SMS after the limit gets over. The validity of this pack is 28 days.



Bharti Airtel

is also in the race with its new Rs 93 pack for prepaid customers. Looking to counter Reliance Jio's Rs 98 pack, is offering for Rs 93 unlimited local and STD calls, along with 1GB 3G/4G data and 100 SMSes per day. However, the validity of the plan is just 10 days. Reliance Jio's Rs 98 plan offers 2.1 GB of 4G data for 14 days, with a daily data cap of 0.15 GB, while unlimited Local and STD calls are allowed. So, not having a cap is a welcome move by



Reliance Jio



To provide higher data benefits to its customers, launched two new plans under its Happy New Year 2018 offer. Under Rs 199 plan, the user gets 1.2 GB 4G data per day. The Rs 299 plan offers 2GB 4G data on a daily basis. Both the plans are valid for 28 days.



Vodafone



India, one of the biggest operators in the country, is offering unlimited local and STD voice calls and 1GB of data per day at just Rs 198 to prepaid customers. New customers need to recharge with Rs 229 to get the same benefits. The pack is valid for 28 days and offers 100 free SMS per day.



BSNL



BSNL's Rs 186 pack offers 1 GB of mobile data for the first 28 days. Its Rs 186 plan voucher also includes unlimited local and other voice calls -- local as well as STD -- in home circle, according to its website. For users, the Rs 186 plan is valid for 180 days. However, 1GB data is valid only for the first 28 days,