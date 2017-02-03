Idea Cellular launches 4G services in UP East

Private cellular operator Idea has launched in Lucknow and Kanpur towns of Uttar Pradesh (East) circle.

The company's would be expanded to other major towns of and within this month and by March it will cover 23 additional towns in the circle.

"Over the last one year, Idea has more than doubled its mobile broadband network on 3G/4G platform and now covers over 50% of India's population," COO (corporate) Anish Roy said here.

"Idea has been the fastest growing operator in UP East. We now have over 10 million customers in the circle who will experience high-speed for their infotainment needs," circle COO Sanjay David said.

is India's 3rd largest national mobile operator with nearly 200 million subscribers pan India.