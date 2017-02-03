Company
Business Standard

Idea Cellular launches 4G services in UP East

4G services to be expanded to Varanasi, Allahabad this month, 23 more towns in circle by March

Virendra Singh Rawat  |  Lucknow 

Idea Cellular launches 4G services in UP East

Private cellular operator Idea has launched 4G services in Lucknow and Kanpur towns of Uttar Pradesh (East) circle.

The company's 4G services would be expanded to other major towns of Varanasi and Allahabad within this month and by March it will cover 23 additional towns in the circle.

"Over the last one year, Idea has more than doubled its mobile broadband network on 3G/4G platform and now covers over 50% of India's population," Idea Cellular COO (corporate) Anish Roy said here.

"Idea has been the fastest growing operator in UP East. We now have over 10 million customers in the circle who will experience high-speed 4G services for their infotainment needs," circle COO Sanjay David said.

Idea Cellular is India's 3rd largest national mobile operator with nearly 200 million subscribers pan India.

