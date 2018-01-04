Idea Cellular to raise Rs 32 bn from promoter group entities

Idea Cellular
Board forms a panel to evaluate potential routes for raising further capital of up to Rs 35 billion.
"The Board of Directors of Idea Cellular
Limited (Idea), today approved issuance of about 326.6 million equity shares, face value of Rs 10 per share, at a price of Rs 99.50 per share (in accordance with SEBI
ICDR Regulations) on preferential basis," the statement said.
"The aggregate capital infusion will be of Rs 32,500 million," the statement said.
The issue is expected to complete by early February, 2018, subject to regulatory approvals, post which the shareholding of Promoter
group in Idea will increase to about 47.2 per cent from existing level of around 42.4 per cent.
Idea will further explore potential ways of raising additional fund to the tune of around Rs 35 billion which would include further preferential issue, qualified institutional placement (QIP), rights issue etc.
During the first nine months of the financial year 2017- 18, Idea has added over 33,500 wireless broadband
sites and currently it has about 143,500 broadband
sites, as per the statement.
Idea also has plans to launch its VoLTE
(Voice over 4G network) services in 2018.
