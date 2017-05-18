Company
Idea joins Flipkart to offer 30 GB free data, 300 free minutes per day

Idea and Flipkart join to provide free 30 GB data on select 4G smartphones

Aparna Banerjea  |  New Delhi 

E-commerce major Flipkart and telecom major Idea have joined hands to provide a special offer of 30 GB free data and 300 free minutes per day on recharge of Rs 356 if you purchase select 4G smartphones sold exclusively on Flipkart. This amount can be availed of as many number of times as you want till June 30.

Available on prepaid plans for a limited period -- 14 April to 30 June 2017 -- this offer is available on select smartphone brands like Lenovo, Micromax, Motorola, and Panasonic, priced in the range of Rs 4,000 to Rs 25,000. 

The offer comprises a recharge of Rs 365 for 28 days for 30GB 4G/3G/2G data without any cutoff on daily data usage, as well as voice calling, both local and national, up to 300 minutes per day or 1,200 minutes per week. 

Non-Idea subscribers can also avail of the prices by getting a new Idea connection from the nearest Idea store.

However, Idea's offer of data and free calls also comes with a condition of calls restricted to 100 unique numbers in a week. After that, the calls will be charged at 30 paise per minute after free minutes. 

